Man suspected of breaking into New Jersey animal shelter 5 times

The Liberty Humane Society in Jersey City has reported five separate incidents of trespassing and property damage since last December.
All of the incidents occurred between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. and the man has been caught on camera carrying a hammer.
The humane society is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
The identity of the man is not yet known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter at 201-547-4147 or via email at lhs@libertyhumane.org.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube