Man suspected of breaking into New Jersey animal shelter 5 times

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An animal shelter in New Jersey is asking for the public's help to find the man they say has broken into and damaged their property multiple times.The Liberty Humane Society in Jersey City has reported five separate incidents of trespassing and property damage since last December.All of the incidents occurred between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. and the man has been caught on camera carrying a hammer.The humane society is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.The identity of the man is not yet known.Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter at 201-547-4147 or via email at lhs@libertyhumane.org.----------