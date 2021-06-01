Man suspected of using his dogs to lure girls in Brooklyn arrested, charged

By Eyewitness News
Suspect accused of using his dogs to lure girls in NYC in custody

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man wanted for allegedly trying to lure young girls using his dogs in Brooklyn has been arrested and charged, according to police.

There have been at least three incidents reported to authorities involving 25-year-old suspect Brandon Rodriguez.

Police say Rodriguez was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child and unlawful imprisonment.

Authorities say he has two dogs, one a Husky and the other an unknown breed that is smaller in stature than the Husky.

The first incident was reported on May 24 just before 8 a.m. near Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue.

The suspect allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl and asked her to take a picture of him with his dog.

Police say he then led her into an apartment building, where he reportedly touched her inappropriately and wouldn't let her leave.

He left the scene when the victim's friend called out to her.

The next incident was reported on May 25 just after 7 a.m. on 51 Christopher Avenue.

In that case, police say the suspect asked a 12-year-old girl to take a picture of him with his dog.

But when he tried to lead her into an apartment building, police say she became frightened and ran away.

The third incident was reported just over an hour later near Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue.

Police say the suspect approached an 11-year-old girl and asked her to take a picture of him with his dog.

When he tried to lead her into a building, the victim got scared and ran away.

Rodriguez is in custody in the 73rd precinct.

Rosemary Webb, co-president of Child Lures Prevention, offered tips for parents to teach their children how to avoid potentially dangerous situations.

"One thing that we always tell parents tell their kids is if somebody is asking you for assistance, an adult is asking for assistance, they shouldn't be asking a child," she said. "They should be asking another adult, and you're under no obligation to help them, and especially if it involves getting close to a car door or window or going into a building with the person or some sort of remote area where it could be potentially unsafe."

Click here for resources on preventing children from being lured.

