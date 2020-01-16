Man trashes Connecticut Bloomingdale's display in violent rampage

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A violent rampage caught on surveillance camera shows a man destroying display counters and assaulting a security guard inside of a Bloomingdale's in Connecticut.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the department store located on 100 Water Street in Norwalk.

Authorities say Justin Gilbertie entered the SoNo collection inside of the department store and started knocking down items and smashing display units.

One of the security guards confronted Gilberte, who allegedly punched the guard and continued to throw cosmetic products.

Another security guard attempted to pepper spray Gilberte, but officials say it did little to stop the rampage.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to restrain Gilberte after a brief struggle.

He is charged with two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and breach of peace.

Officers say that a security guard and another person sustained minor injuries.

This was an isolated incident, and Bloomingdales is open for business, as is the SoNo collection.

