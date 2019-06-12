Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Hamilton Heights, dog survives

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Investigators believe a man shot and killed while he walked his dog was hit by a stray bullet in Upper Manhattan.

It happened near Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street early Monday morning in Hamilton Heights.

The bullet is believed to have come from a rifle used in a shootout between two men across the street.

Police say 40-year-old Winston McKay was shot in the right leg after gunfire erupted across the street from him.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. His dog Milton survived.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattanhamilton heightsnew york cityhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man fatally shot in leg in Hamilton Heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shovel, Christmas lights, concrete tossed on subway tracks
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
NTSB to remove helicopter wreckage from Midtown building
Husband's DNA found mixed with missing Connecticut mom's blood
Long Island school district forced to cut jobs
Show More
Hong Kong protesters tear-gassed by police as tensions spiral over extradition bill
Florida bill to make Pulse shooting site a memorial
Family sues LI school district over assault on teen by classmates
NJ community mourns West Point cadet killed in training crash
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
More TOP STORIES News