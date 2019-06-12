Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Hamilton Heights, dog survives

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Investigators believe a man shot and killed while he walked his dog was hit by a stray bullet in Upper Manhattan.It happened near Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street early Monday morning in Hamilton Heights.The bullet is believed to have come from a rifle used in a shootout between two men across the street.Police say 40-year-old Winston McKay was shot in the right leg after gunfire erupted across the street from him.He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. His dog Milton survived.Police are still searching for the gunman.----------