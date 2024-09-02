Man wanted in abduction of married friend's wife in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for abducting a woman in Queens Monday morning.

A mutual friend of a married couple got into an altercation with the husband on 69th Avenue in Ridgewood shortly after 8:30 a.m.

After the altercation, the mutual friend left came back and entered the couple's home, and took the 30-year-old woman against her will.

Police say the suspect and the wife fled the scene in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, wearing orange shorts and a black hoodie, 5'7" tall, 200-250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

So far there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

