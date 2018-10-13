Police search for man who exposed himself to 2 teen girls in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

Marcus Solis reports on the search for a man who exposed himself to 2 teen girls in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who exposed himself to two young girls in two separate incidents in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Police said the first incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Ridge Boulevard and Fort Hamilton Park when the suspect, driving a gray Toyota minivan, approached a 14-year-old girl walking with a friend. He asked her for directions, and during that interaction, he exposed himself.

The second incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Colonial Road when the suspect, inside a parked dark SUV, asked an 11-year-old girl for directions to McDonald's. He then asked her to get inside his car, and as the victim got closer, she saw his exposed genitals.

Police suspect that the alleged predator may be a transit worker, as the victims described him wearing an MTA shirt and hat.

The suspect is described as a white man with a mushroom-style haircut.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

