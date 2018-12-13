Man wanted for stealing children's cell phones in the Bronx

Police say he threatened two boys and two girls, all 11 and 12 years old.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who robbed four children at knifepoint in the Bronx.

The NYPD released pictures of the suspect in the armed robbery.

It happened Thursday, November 29th on Bergen Avenue in Melrose around 4:30 p.m.

Police say he threatened two boys and two girls, all 11 and 12 years old, with a knife and stole their cell phones.

The suspect is described as a black man, in his 20's-30's, and he was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

