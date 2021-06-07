Man wanted in attempted rape on East Side in broad daylight

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for man who attempted to rape woman on Manhattan's East Side

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted rape in broad daylight in Manhattan.

The man is accused of attacking a 27-year-old woman from behind as she walked on East 33rd Street.

It happened around 7 a.m.

He grabbed the woman with both hands around the throat, pushed her up against a storefront grate, and attempted to rape her.

The woman was able to break free of his grip, and the attacker ran off.

The victim suffered a minor scrape to her head, she was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS: Actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east sidemanhattannew york cityattempted rapecrimewoman attacked
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
1 person wounded in apparent police-involved shooting in NJ
NYC mayor plans Mega-Concert in Central Park to celebrate reopening
AccuWeather: Humid and muggy to start the week
12-year-old shot in Bronx, suspect caught on camera
How to navigate the worst car shortage in generations
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Show More
Reversal sparks confusion over school mask mandate in NY
The meaning behind Harry, Meghan's daughter Lilibet's name
Jill Biden, Anthony Fauci on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' amid vaccine push
Video released of suspect after 10-year-old shot and killed
2 injured after hit-and-run driver crashes into pedicab in Midtown
More TOP STORIES News