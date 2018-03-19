Police searching for suspect wanted in connection with purse snatching spree in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police in Queens are on the lookout for the man they believe is responsible for a series of purse snatchings that began last December.

Investigators say the man seen in newly released surveillance video began his robbery spree on December 16, followed by six more incidents in Flushing, Bayside and Fresh Meadows over the next several months, with the most recent incident occurring on March 5.

In each case, the suspect would walk up to a woman from behind, grab her purse and take off.

During two of the robberies, the suspect grabbed the victims' necks before getting away with their bags, police said.

Six of the victims were uninjured, but the victim from the most recent incident was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as approximately 20-30 years old, 6'1", 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, black hoodie, red jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

