UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The man who died after attacking restaurant employees when he jumped out of a freezer this weekend was accused of two murders in Boston.
The NYPD says the incident happened at about 11 a.m. at Sarabeth's Restaurant on Amsterdam Avenue at West 80th Street on the Upper West Side.
After employees opened the restaurant Sunday morning, they made their way to the walk-in freezer in the back.
When they opened the door, police say 54-year-old Carlton Henderson jumped out and began fighting with the startled employees, who were able to subdue him.
Henderson, who was from Arizona, suffered some sort of medical condition and 911 was called. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials said Monday the same man was charged with two counts of murder for his alleged role in the 1988 homicides of William Medina, 26, and Antonio Dos Reis, 22, in Boston. He was indicted for the crimes in June of 2017.
Henderson was released on bail last week. His trial date had not been set but his next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 14.
It remains unknown how Henderson gained access to the freezer and whether he was there the night before or went in early Sunday morning.
The restaurant was back open for business Monday.
