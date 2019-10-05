Man wielding metal object kills 4 in Manhattan's Chinatown, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four men are dead and one was critically injured after being attacked by a man wielding a metal object in Manhattan, police said.

Police said a 24-year-old man is in custody after the murderous crime spree in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

Some of the victims were killed as they slept on the street. The victims and the attacker are believed to be homeless.

Police responded to reports of a dispute at Doyers Street and Bowery around 2:10 a.m. and found two men with head wounds. One, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and another, a 49-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Over the next hour, police discovered additional victims in the area: Two men were found outside of 2 East Broadway, and another was found outside of 17 East Broadway.

The identities of the victims and suspect have not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

