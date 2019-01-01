Man and woman found dead on separate floors of New York City apartment building

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man and woman were discovered dead on separate floors of a Manhattan building Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A man in his 40s was found on a second-floor apartment balcony and a woman in her 50s was found in a sixth-floor apartment of the building on Wadsworth Avenue in Washington Heights.

Detectives said the man attacked the woman in her apartment at around 8 a.m., apparently stabbing her multiple times.

During the dispute, the man went off the sixth floor balcony and landed on the second floor. He also appeared to have stab wounds.

The causes of the two deaths are under investigation. The two knew each other and appear to have been boyfriend and girlfriend, according to investigators.

The man did not live in the building.

