Man, woman shot inside Inwood, Manhattan restaurant

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A shooting at a restaurant in Manhattan Monday morning injured a man and woman.It happened inside the Floridita Restaurant on 10th Avenue in Inwood just before 5 a.m.The man was shot in the torso and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Harlem Hospital.Both of their injuries are not life-threatening.Police are looking for a gunman who fled the sceneSo far, there are no arrests.