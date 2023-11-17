2 men stabbed inside park on Lower East Side; police searching for suspects

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for several suspects after two men were stabbed inside a park in Manhattan on Thursday.

The attack happened just after 8:30 p.m. at Hester Street and Chrystie Street inside Sara D. Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side.

One of the victims was stabbed in the torso while the other was stabbed in the chest.

Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is expected to survive.

Police are looking for four male suspects.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

