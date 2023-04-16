Child rushed to hospital after falling out window in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A child was rushed to the hospital after falling out of a window in Manhattan Sunday.
Police say the incident happened at 11:36 a.m. at a NYCHA complex located at 420 West 26 Street in Chelsea.
The child was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
