Child rushed to hospital after falling out window in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A child was rushed to the hospital after falling out of a window in Manhattan Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at 11:36 a.m. at a NYCHA complex located at 420 West 26 Street in Chelsea.

The child was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

