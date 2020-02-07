Malcolm X murder: Manhattan DA to review convictions in human rights activist's Harlem slaying

Malcolm X photographed in New York march 5, 1964. He was shot to death at age 39 in a Harlem, New York, Ballroom 65 (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's office will review the convictions of the three Nation of Islam members held responsible for the 1965 shooting death of Malcolm X at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.

"Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has met with representatives from the Innocence Project and associated counsel regarding this matter," Vance's spokesman Danny Frost said. "He has determined that the district attorney's office will begin a preliminary review of the matter, which will inform the office regarding what further investigative steps may be undertaken."

The review comes as Netflix prepares to air a documentary series entitled "Who Killed Malcolm X?"

One of the prosecutors assigned to the review is Peter Casolaro, who also worked on the investigation that cleared the Central Park 5.

