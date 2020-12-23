Man shot, killed while standing on Manhattan street, police say

Officials say a 44-year-old man was killed after being shot while standing on a street on Seventh Avenue in Harlem.
They say the deadly shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Sources at the scene say the victim had multiple previous arrests and was said to be in a gang.
So far there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
