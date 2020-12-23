Man shot, killed while standing on Manhattan street, police say

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting on a street in Manhattan that left a man dead on Tuesday.

Officials say a 44-year-old man was killed after being shot while standing on a street on Seventh Avenue in Harlem.

They say the deadly shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Sources at the scene say the victim had multiple previous arrests and was said to be in a gang.

So far there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

