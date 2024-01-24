'Walk the shhhh:' Meet the doorman busy getting residents to bust a move

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on this dancing doorman's rise to fame.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on this dancing doorman's rise to fame.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on this dancing doorman's rise to fame.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on this dancing doorman's rise to fame.

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Enter, and "Walk the shhhh."

A doorman in Manhattan knows exactly how to make everyone who enters his building feel like a supermodel.

In TikTok videos, Jonathan Vazquez is seen walking up and down the carpet in the lobby strutting his stuff.

He also encourages other people to walk like they're on a catwalk.

"When people move, I cry," he said to Eyewitness News. "I love my people here."

By "move," Vazquez means the energy he's been able to curate as the doorman of the luxury building at 55 W. 17th in the Flatiron District.

In just two weeks, he went from having 100 followers to 6,200 and counting after having a lightbulb moment.

"I had mentioned to nannies, the ladies, that I'd like to do a "Soul Train" line here up and down the carpet," said Vazquez. "Throughout time it progressed and that just happened."

What took off from there were spontaneous dance parties in the building lobby, which all starts with Jonathan saying his now signature phrase: "Walk the shhhh."

"I saw her coming down the block and told her, 'Walk the shhhh,' and she delivered," he said.

Even Vanessa, who is a nanny in the building, stops to take part.

"I went to the elevator and told my boss, 'I'm late but I did my dance,'" she said.

What initially started as a Friday event now happens several times a day.

The 34-year-old realizes he's fortunate he can do this, since most buildings are pretty strict.

Of course, there are those who are a little shy.

"I had a few people that walk up to me in the street and I'm like do you want to walk, and they're like no," said Vazquez.

Those who participate get caught up in what is Jonathan's contagious desire to make someone's day.

"I'm enjoying it," he said. "It's cool."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.