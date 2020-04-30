Manhattan laundromat robbery caught on camera in Kips Bay

By Eyewitness News
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video shows a man in a mask robbing a Manhattan laundromat at gunpoint.

You can see the suspect pull a gun out of his jacket and threaten a 31-year-old worker.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Lexington Avenue in Kips Bay.

The gunman got away with $600.

The laundromat employee was not hurt.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kips baymanhattannew york cityrobberycaught on cameraarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night
Mayor: Unrefrigerated bodies outside funeral home 'unacceptable'
Mayor de Blasio calls Trump briefing 'magical mystery tour'
USNS Comfort departing New York City today
NYC cemeteries struggle to keep up with COVID-19 deaths
Show More
MTA expected to unveil new subway cleaning plan amid pandemic
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to meet with President Trump
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
FAA investigates Harrison Ford after plane wrongly crosses runway
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
More TOP STORIES News