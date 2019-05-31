SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Manhattan pizzeria that may be linked to a string of similar crimes.
Authorities say the suspect was armed with a knife when he held up a worker at the 99-Cent Pizza shop on Canal Street just after 10 p.m. Thursday.
The suspect tried to get into the register but ended up taking off with the tip jar.
The employee was not hurt.
Detectives are looking into whether the incident is linked to other pizzeria robberies in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
SoHo pizzeria robbery may be part of crime spree in Manhattan, Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More