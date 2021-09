Man hospitalized after being shot outside restaurant in Manhattan

EMBED >More News Videos Gabby Petito's Instagram account is back after it was mysteriously deleted, while police in Utah are confirming an "incident" between her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting outside a restaurant in Manhattan Wednesday night.FDNY officials say police and firefighters responded to 33 E. 60th St. just after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.They say they took one victim to the New York Presbyterian with minor injuries.According to police, the male victim was shot at the location.The investigation is ongoing.----------