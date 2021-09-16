Man hospitalized after being shot outside restaurant in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11022508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gabby Petito's Instagram account is back after it was mysteriously deleted, while police in Utah are confirming an "incident" between her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting outside a restaurant in Manhattan Wednesday night.FDNY officials say police and firefighters responded to 33 E. 60th St. just after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.They say they took one victim to the New York Presbyterian with minor injuries.According to police, the male victim was shot at the location.The investigation is ongoing.----------