Man hospitalized after being shot outside restaurant in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting outside a restaurant in Manhattan Wednesday night.

FDNY officials say police and firefighters responded to 33 E. 60th St. just after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They say they took one victim to the New York Presbyterian with minor injuries.

According to police, the male victim was shot at the location.

The investigation is ongoing.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

