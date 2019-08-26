Manhattan synagogue vandalized with graffiti

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Manhattan synagogue was hit with graffiti this weekend, police confirm.The Mesivtha Tifereth Jerusalem of America Building located at 145 East Broadway was vandalized with spray-painted symbols.A worker there said he left Friday afternoon, and when he returned at 9 p.m., the graffiti was there.The NYPD is investigating and looking at surveillance video. The hate crimes unit has been notified.The building houses one of the oldest yeshivas in New York City.----------