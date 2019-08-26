Manhattan synagogue vandalized with graffiti

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Manhattan synagogue was hit with graffiti this weekend, police confirm.

The Mesivtha Tifereth Jerusalem of America Building located at 145 East Broadway was vandalized with spray-painted symbols.

A worker there said he left Friday afternoon, and when he returned at 9 p.m., the graffiti was there.

The NYPD is investigating and looking at surveillance video. The hate crimes unit has been notified.

The building houses one of the oldest yeshivas in New York City.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower east sidenew york citymanhattansynagoguegraffitianti semitismvandalism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman in deadly Queens shooting
Must-read stories from the weekend
AccuWeather: Clouds and sunshine on Monday
Police locate missing Newark boy with autism
Singer arrested for domestic violence in Lower Manhattan
Employees tied up, jewelry store robbed in Diamond District
Major announcement Monday expected to fix Newark's water crisis
Show More
Teen crossing Long Island highway killed by hit-and-run driver
Louisiana wins 1st Little League title, beating Curacao 8-0
Second span of Kosciuszko Bridge opening 4 years ahead of schedule
Potentially dangerous algae blooms confirmed in 2 NYC parks
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
More TOP STORIES News