Manhattan synagogue vandalized with graffiti

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Manhattan synagogue was hit with graffiti this weekend, police confirm.
The Mesivtha Tifereth Jerusalem of America Building located at 145 East Broadway was vandalized with spray-painted symbols.
A worker there said he left Friday afternoon, and when he returned at 9 p.m., the graffiti was there.
The NYPD is investigating and looking at surveillance video. The hate crimes unit has been notified.
The building houses one of the oldest yeshivas in New York City.
