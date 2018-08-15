Manhole explosions cause power outage on East Side

Video from a neighbor shows flames raging under the street overnight. Fire is now out at 2nd Ave & E 38th St #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/Hu4G3Ta2ey — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 15, 2018

A pair of underground explosions sent smoke and steam shooting through manholes and led to a power outage and temporary street closures on Manhattan's East Side.It happened before 2 a.m. Wednesday at 38th Street near 2nd Avenue.Residents shared video of smoke billowing up through the street.No injuries were reported.The blast knocked out power to some homes and businesses in the area.Police shut down 2nd Avenue in the area for nearly three hours as repair work got underway.The road was back open by 5 a.m.Access to the Midtown Tunnel was not affected.As of 5:30 a.m., Con Edison crews were still working to restore to a large apartment building.There was no immediate word when power would be fully restored.----------