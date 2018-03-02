FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --Manhole fires forced about 100 residents from four Bronx apartment buildings early Friday.
The manholes caught fire on Park Avenue in the Fordham section at around 1 a.m., and there was a small fire in the basement of one of the adjacent homes.
The fire was quickly brought under control.
Two people sustained minor injuries.
Residents have been allowed back inside all but one of the buildings.
