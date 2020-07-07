Manhunt underway for attempted rape suspect in Queens

RIDEGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man involved in a terrifying attempted rape in Queens.

The incident happened Monday near Gates and Cypress Avenues in Ridgewood.

Police say the man followed a woman into her building around 8 a.m.

The suspect is accused of pushing a 37-year-old woman to the floor and trying to remove her clothes, according to authorities.

Police say the woman fought back and he ran off.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

