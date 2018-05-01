A manhunt is underway on Long Island Tuesday after a man was found stabbed to death as a result of what is believed to be a family dispute.The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. at a home on Warner Avenue, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue, in Hempstead.Detective Sergeant Stephen Fitzpatrick said two family members, a man and a woman, began fighting over money inside the house. The man believed the woman owed him money, Fitzpatrick said, and the fight became physical and spilled into the backyard.There, authorities say a 56-year-old man from Freeport came to the defense of the woman."During this physical altercation with the subject, the subject started to stab him with a cutting instrument," Fitzpatrick said.The Freeport man was killed, and the suspect is believed to have fled on foot.Detectives have not located the murder weapon.Investigators went door to door trying to track down information and search for the suspect.The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.----------