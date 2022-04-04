1 hurt when small plane crashes into New Jersey neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11697383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

MANVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was injured when a small plane crashed in a New Jersey neighborhood early Monday afternoon.The 2006 single engine Mooney M20M originated out of Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina.It was en route to Central Jersey Airport in Manville when it went down on South Main Street, bringing down power lines and coming to rest on the front lawns of two homes.One person on board was taken to the hospital with facial injuries.More details of the incident and the cause of the crash are not yet known.Parts of South Main Street were closed due to the downed wires.----------