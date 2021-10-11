Memorial service held for NJ woman allegedly killed by fleeing phone thief

Dozens attended the services for 58-year-old Maria Ambrocio, of Bayonne, at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi on West 39th Street in Midtown.
Ambrocio, an oncology nurse for 25 years, suffered serious head trauma when police say 26-year-old Jimmy Foster ran into her while fleeing with a 29-year-old woman's purse that he had allegedly snatched near Broadway and West 40th Street on Friday.
She was hospitalized on life support but succumbed to her injuries over the weekend.
"I'm more than heartbroken," best friend Maria Cruz said. "We travel together, we work together, we have fun together."
Cruz was there when it happened, as the lifelong friends -- both nurses -- were in Times Square after lunch.
"I heard a big thud," she said. "I said 'OMG,' and when I looked down, I saw her crying."
Ambrocio would never woke up again.
The Philippine Consulate General of New York released a statement calling for more police protection for the Asian community and mental health resources for the homeless.
Foster was initially charged with robbery and assault, but he was charged with second-degree murder after Ambrocio's passing.
Local leaders are asking why Foster, who police say is homeless, was on the streets in the first place and not getting the help he needed.
