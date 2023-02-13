Cracking down on NYC's illegal marijuana dispensaries amid spike in crime

Janice Yu reports on the opening of another recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's third legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens Monday.

It comes as the city continues efforts to crack down on illegal marijuana sales.

The new dispensary is called Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store located at 62 East 13th Street. It's owned by the non-profit the Doe Fund which works with people who have prior marijuana convictions.

New York State is prioritizing giving dispensary licenses to nonprofits and to those with prior marijuana convictions.

In fact, the last dispensary to open on Bleeker Street is owned by someone with a prior conviction.

Governor Kathy Hochul says it's an initiative that'll create jobs for people who've been disproportionately targeted.

The new store is set to open at Noon to customers. The only other legal marijuana shop outside of the city in New York State will open in Binghamton at 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Officials say they'll be keeping a close eye on the shops to make sure all regulations are being followed.

"The way we're running the dispensaries, there's going to be a buffer between each one. So you're not going to get what you have here with five or six of them lined up in the same street. They're all going to be separated, you can't see through the windows, you're going to have security measures, they're going to be carding everybody, and you'll lose your license if you sell to someone under 21. So what we're seeing now is that transferring period between people abusing the system as we work to shut them down and the new dispensaries coming online," said Axel Bernabe, Office of Cannabis Commission.

Meanwhile, the city continues to crack down on shops illegally selling marijuana. Authorities estimate there are about 1,400 in the city without a license.

Mayor Eric Adams said unregulated smoke shops have become magnets for robberies and often sell products laced with other drugs.

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

WATCH | Robin Roberts surprises nurses at NYC hospital 10 years later

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.