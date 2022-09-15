Eyewitness News participates in Hispanic Television Summit roundtable

Marilu Galvez, Joe Torres, and Sunny Hostin participated in a roundtable discussion at the Hispanic Television Summit in Midtown Wednesday.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- WABC-TV President and General Manager Marilu Galvez and Eyewitness News Anchor Joe Torres participated in a roundtable discussion at the Hispanic Television Summit in Midtown Wednesday.

The 20th annual event explored the multiple ways that television programming is embracing Hispanic culture in 2022 across platforms from streaming to broadcast to traditional pay TV, with a special focus on the increasing preference for programming made by Hispanics for Hispanics.

Galvez, Torres and "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin talked about the importance of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade to raise awareness and celebrate Puerto Rico's rich culture.

WABC has carried the event live since 2016.

Language, sponsorship and broadcast distribution partnerships have each played a role in the nationwide coverage of this annual event through linear, streaming, and on demand channels.

The Hispanic Television Summit is an annual conference for those in the business of television and video for Hispanic viewers in the United States, and worldwide.

Topics focus on the latest trends in the US Hispanic market related to brand advertising, consumer marketing, media buying, video content creation, content acquisition and distribution, and the effects of those trends on the Hispanic television and video industry.

The full-day event features multiple keynote and panel discussions, networking breaks, and the awards luncheon.

ALSO READ | Investigation: Tracing the steps of asylum seekers as they settle in New York City

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.