Push to change Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge back to Tappan Zee Bridge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lawmakers in Rockland and Westchester counties are calling for the name of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to be changed to the name of the bridge it replaced: the Tappan Zee Bridge.When the new $4 billion Hudson River span opened in 2018 alongside the remnants of the aging Tappan Zee, Governor Andrew Cuomo formally named the new bridge after his father.But now, after Cuomo's resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations, there is growing support among state lawmakers to change the name.Republican state Assemblyman Michael Lawler first introduced legislation back in March.A number of Democrats now support the renaming effort.---------