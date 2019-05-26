Married couple found stabbed inside Brooklyn home

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A couple was found stabbed inside their Brooklyn home on Saturday evening.
A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the home on 66 Garden Avenue in Bushwick just before 7 p.m.
An 87-year-old man was slashed in the arm and the chest. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
