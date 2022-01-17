NYC doctor posthumously honored for saving Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A ceremony was held in Manhattan to posthumously honor the New York City doctor who saved Dr. Martin Luther King's life after he was stabbed.It happened in 1958 when Dr. King was stabbed in the chest with a letter opener by an emotionally disturbed person.He was rushed to Harlem Hospital where Dr. Emil Naclerio removed the blade.His life-saving work was referenced by King in his "I've been to the mountaintop" speech.That was the last speech that Dr. King would deliver before his assassination on April 4, 1968.Doctor Naclerio's family was honored by the NAACP for his efforts.----------