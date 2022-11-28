Plane that took off from Westchester County crashes into power lines in Maryland, FAA reports

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland (WABC) -- A single-engine plane originating from Westchester County Airport crashed into power lines in Maryland.

The plane, a Mooney M20J crashed near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the FAA.

Two people were on board the plane at the time and were not injured, according to Maryland officials.

The crash caused widespread power outages in the area.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

