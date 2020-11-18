Coronavirus Update New York City: Transit agencies team up to create 'mask force'

coronavirus new york city

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Transit agencies in the area are teaming up to encourage riders to wear face coverings.

The MTA is partnering with the Port Authority, NJ Transit, Amtrak and SEPTA in the joint effort.

The agencies are forming a regional "mask force" to get more mask compliance and to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to riders and workers.

"Together we can keep the New York/New Jersey region safe as coronavirus cases spike across the nation," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said. "Our agencies individually and collectively are doing everything we can to protect public health. It's crucial that every mass transit rider does his or her part."

More than 650 people have volunteered for the MTA Mask Force since its inception.

A recent survey found that mask compliance on MTA subways and buses is above 95%.

The MTA said its police have issued 10 summonses for refusal to wear a mask while Port Authority police have issued five summonses.

