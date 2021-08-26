Jericho students wear masks for 1st day of school on Long Island

Teachers returned to school on Wednesday, on the eve of the first day of school.
Jericho's Schools Superintendent announced a mask mandate even before Governor Kathy Hochul directed to the State Department of Health to issue one.
It's a debate still raging in some Long Island communities; Should children be forced to cover their faces?
The superintendent says "Yes."
We had no kid-to-kid infections last year. We had no kid-to-adult infections and we had no adult-to-kid infections and again I attribute that to the vigilance in mask wearing," said Hank Grishman, Jericho Superintendent.
But what about mandating vaccinations?
Governor Hochul says it is her preference that teachers get their shots, but she concedes unlike with masking, she doesn't believe she have the authority to order vaccinations.
That's because Governor Cuomo had his emergency pandemic powers stripped by the legislature over his multiple scandals.
In Jericho, it's going to be 90 degrees Thursday and the district finished a major project just in time -installing air conditioning in every classroom.
Meantime, Massapequa, Farmingdale, and Commack school districts say they will not adjust their optional mask policies until they receive specifics from the New York State Department of health.
The Kings Park School District was set to be mask-optional this fall, but the superintendent said in light of the governor's order, the district will require masks.
