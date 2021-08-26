Education

Jericho students wear masks for 1st day of school on Long Island

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Jericho students start 1st day of school wearing masks

JERICHO, Nassau County (WABC) -- It may not feel like the first day of school but, Jericho always starts earlier than everyone else. This year they are fully in-person with masks on. At least for now.

Teachers returned to school on Wednesday, on the eve of the first day of school.

Jericho's Schools Superintendent announced a mask mandate even before Governor Kathy Hochul directed to the State Department of Health to issue one.

It's a debate still raging in some Long Island communities; Should children be forced to cover their faces?

The superintendent says "Yes."

We had no kid-to-kid infections last year. We had no kid-to-adult infections and we had no adult-to-kid infections and again I attribute that to the vigilance in mask wearing," said Hank Grishman, Jericho Superintendent.

But what about mandating vaccinations?

Governor Hochul says it is her preference that teachers get their shots, but she concedes unlike with masking, she doesn't believe she have the authority to order vaccinations.



That's because Governor Cuomo had his emergency pandemic powers stripped by the legislature over his multiple scandals.

In Jericho, it's going to be 90 degrees Thursday and the district finished a major project just in time -installing air conditioning in every classroom.

Meantime, Massapequa, Farmingdale, and Commack school districts say they will not adjust their optional mask policies until they receive specifics from the New York State Department of health.

The Kings Park School District was set to be mask-optional this fall, but the superintendent said in light of the governor's order, the district will require masks.

ALSO READ | Hochul lays out priorities on COVID vaccines and school masks
EMBED More News Videos

New York's first female governor says she has one big priority: "I want people to believe in their government again."



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnassau countysuffolk countyjerichoback to schoolreopen long islandface maskprotestcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FedEx deliveryman accused of raping teens inside company truck
2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island
AccuWeather Alert: Another scorcher
NYC now has most expensive rental market in US: Report
Family of beloved NJ principal creates scholarship fund in his honor
Toddler shoved to ground in seemingly random attack
Documentary chronicling the 1986 Mets debuts in NYC
Show More
Deli meats linked to multi-state salmonella outbreaks
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at Sweet 16 party last year in NYC
Afghanistan crisis, Jan. 6 probe, Hochul's potential Lt. governor
Firework attack leaves business in NJ with shattered glass
Municipal unions protest vaccination mandates
More TOP STORIES News