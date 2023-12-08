The man allegedly posted a video on Instagram threatening to travel to New York and cause havoc on the subway.

19-year-old from Florida arrested for threatening mass shooting on NYC subway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man from Florida was arrested and charged with allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting on a New York subway over Thanksgiving weekend.

Robert Trout III allegedly posted a video on his Instagram account threatening to travel to New York and "cause havoc on the subway."

In the video, prosecutors say he brandished multiple firearms including two semi-automatic guns with extended clips.

"If you're from New York City, do not take the train on Thursday evening," Trout said in the video.

He showed one of the clips holding 60 bullets while saying, "60 shots - that's 60 people dead."

Trout was arrested on November 22, and has been in custody since then.

Trout made his initial appearance in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Friday and was ordered to be detained pending further proceedings.

If convicted, Trout faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

