19-year-old man killed in police shooting in Massapequa

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Massapequa on Friday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at a residence on Stone Boulevard.

Police said they responded to a call of a suicidal man. When they arrived, they say David Clements was standing in front of his home with three guns.

Officers say he threatened to kill himself and ignored repeated calls from officers to put the guns down.

Police say he went into his home before coming back outside. That is when they say he rushed down his driveway and pointed a weapon at officers.

Nassau County police say it was necessary for an officer to use deadly physical force to stop the threat to officers and the public.

Clements was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Clements has a history with mental illness and access to guns.

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad will continue their investigation in to this incident in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit 988lifeline.org/ for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

