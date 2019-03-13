Massive fire tears through apartment building in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at an apartment building in Yonkers.The 4-alarm fire broke out at about 6:15 p..m. Tuesday on the top floor of a 6-story building on Parkview Avenue near Garrett Place. The building borders Bronxville.Over 100 firefighters from several city agencies battled the blaze as it continued to rage out of control. The top floor has collapsed.Two buildings have been evacuated. About 150 people have been displaced, according to the Red Cross.So far there are no reports of injuries.----------