Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in Ulster County

The location is being used for an HBO miniseries starring Mark Ruffalo and Melissa Leo.

ELLENVILLE, Ulster County (WABC) -- A massive fire ripped through a movie set in Ulster County.

The fire broke out at a used car dealership on South Main Street in Ellenville around 1 a.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt.

Some antique cars were believed to be at the dealership for the shoot at the time of the fire.

