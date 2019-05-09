Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in Ulster County

ELLENVILLE, Ulster County (WABC) -- A massive fire ripped through a movie set in Ulster County.The fire broke out at a used car dealership on South Main Street in Ellenville around 1 a.m. Thursday.The location is being used for an HBO miniseries starring Mark Ruffalo and Melissa Leo.No one was hurt.Some antique cars were believed to be at the dealership for the shoot at the time of the fire.----------