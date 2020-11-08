Massive New Jersey fire kills 1, displaces several dozens of people

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead and several dozen people are displaced after a massive fire in Paterson.

Fierce flames engulfed two wood-frame buildings around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Paterson Street.

Fire officials say the blaze quickly spread to two adjacent buildings and then to a fifth building.

The Paterson Police Chief tweeted out a video of the fire.

A person who was reported missing was discovered dead in the wreckage of one of the destroyed buildings.

Two firefighters were also injured due to the fire.

The Red Cross is on the scene working to relocate 47 members of nine families.

