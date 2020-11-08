Massive New Jersey fire kills 1, displaces several dozens of people

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7556640" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco has an update on a gas explosion in Nassau County that left at least two firefighters and one civilian injured.

Paterson fire department and surrounding towns battle Multialarm fire on Summer Street. ￼ pic.twitter.com/OlVYItMehQ — Jerry Speziale (@JerrySpeziale) November 8, 2020

Chief McDermott and the men and women of PFD did an amazing job. One 53YO female missing and sadly recovered this morning. (2) PFD Firefighters removed to burn center for non life threatening injuries. God bless them and watch over. Great job by all. Amazing teamwork. Jerry https://t.co/zHLzCpDcaE — Jerry Speziale (@JerrySpeziale) November 8, 2020

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead and several dozen people are displaced after a massive fire in Paterson.Fierce flames engulfed two wood-frame buildings around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Paterson Street.Fire officials say the blaze quickly spread to two adjacent buildings and then to a fifth building.The Paterson Police Chief tweeted out a video of the fire.A person who was reported missing was discovered dead in the wreckage of one of the destroyed buildings.Two firefighters were also injured due to the fire.The Red Cross is on the scene working to relocate 47 members of nine families.----------