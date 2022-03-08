Frantic search underway after man from NJ swept out to sea off Hawaii beach

HAWAII (WABC) -- A frantic search is underway in the waters off a Hawaii beach after a 25-year-old man from New Jersey was swept out to sea.Multiple agencies are working to locate Matthew Preziose, who disappeared in the waters off Lumaha'i on the North Shore on Saturday.Rescuers were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. when two swimmers were reported to be in distress.Lifeguards with the North Roving Patrol Unit were first on scene, where bystanders reported that one swimmer made it safely to shore while the second swimmer, Preziose, was last seen being swept out to sea.Hanalei firefighters on a helicopter, East Roving Patrol lifeguards on jet skis, and the on duty battalion chief also responded to the scene and began an extensive search for Preziose focusing from the reefs off H'ena point to Hanalei Bay, with an emphasis on the Lumaha'i Beach area.Officials from the U.S. Coast Guard also joined the search, utilizing their water and air assets.----------