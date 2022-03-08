Frantic search underway after man from NJ swept out to sea off Hawaii beach

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HAWAII (WABC) -- A frantic search is underway in the waters off a Hawaii beach after a 25-year-old man from New Jersey was swept out to sea.

Multiple agencies are working to locate Matthew Preziose, who disappeared in the waters off Lumaha'i on the North Shore on Saturday.


Rescuers were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. when two swimmers were reported to be in distress.

Lifeguards with the North Roving Patrol Unit were first on scene, where bystanders reported that one swimmer made it safely to shore while the second swimmer, Preziose, was last seen being swept out to sea.

Hanalei firefighters on a helicopter, East Roving Patrol lifeguards on jet skis, and the on duty battalion chief also responded to the scene and began an extensive search for Preziose focusing from the reefs off H'ena point to Hanalei Bay, with an emphasis on the Lumaha'i Beach area.


Officials from the U.S. Coast Guard also joined the search, utilizing their water and air assets.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
middletownmonmouth countyhawaiicoast guardmissing swimmer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
Excluded workers disrupt traffic on Brooklyn, Manhattan bridges
Gruesome discovery: Human leg found in trash in Brooklyn
Teenage boy and girl robbed at gunpoint in Prospect Park
High winds cause damage, power outages across Tri-State
Adams, Banks push to extend mayoral control of NYC public schools
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and cooler
Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency: AP sources
Proud Boys leader arrested, charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot
Murphy to deliver 1st in-person NJ budget address since pandemic
More TOP STORIES News