New York City Mayor Eric Adams isolating at Gracie Mansion as he battles COVID

His schedule is empty Monday when it comes to public events.
He will be working remotely from Gracie Mansion where he is isolating.
Adams' press secretary says the mayor woke up with a raspy voice Sunday and took a PCR test that came back positive.
He's now taking anti-viral medication.
The mayor was marked his 100th day in office Sunday.
Adams is the latest in a long list of attendees, more than 70 people, at last week's Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, DC who have tested positive for COVID.
The mayor and New York Governor Kathy Hochul were both in Albany on Saturday attending a conference.
Many say this is a warning to others.
"This is New York City's Fifth Wave. Incredible that we've been through five so far. Cases have tripled in the last month. Hospitalizations are ticking up although still very low," said Mark Levine, Manhattan Borough President. "So, it is still a time for caution. Not a time to shut down the city. Not a time for everyone to be barricaded in their apartment, but a time for caution."
Mayor Adams is vaccinated and boosted.
That's something he recommended for everyone when Eyewitness News interviewed the mayor on Friday morning.
Meantime, a sign of caution as the number of cases ticks upward in the city, Columbia University is reinstating its mask policy for students in classrooms.
"Based on the current situation and in an abundance of caution we will require wearing of non-cloth masks in classrooms beginning Monday morning April 11, 2022. This mandatory masking policy applies to classrooms only and is expected to remain in place for the few remaining weeks of our spring semester. As has been our policy all year, instructors have the option to remove their masks while teaching. Current policies on masking in all other settings continue unchanged.
"We remain in low-risk or green status based on Columbia's COVID-19 monitoring plan and so does New York City based on its designated risk levels. Over the past few weeks, there has been an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in New York City and not surprisingly in the percent positivity in our own surveillance testing program. Reassuringly, this has not been associated as of yet with a commensurate increase in hospitalizations in New York City, an important and more reliable metric of the status of the pandemic.
"Continued caution in certain situations remains extremely important, particularly in indoor social settings when the vaccination status of attendees is unknown or uncertain. Being up-to-date in terms of COVID-19 vaccination status - i.e., to get all doses of the vaccines (primary and booster doses) as recommended by the CDC - is critically important. Lastly, the availability of effective COVID-19 treatments for those with COVID-19 and at risk of complications should also be noted."
WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her
The Associated Press contributed to this report
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip