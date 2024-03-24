Mayor Eric Adams cancels southern border trip, citing 'safety concerns'

Mayor Eric Adams has scrapped his planned trip to the southern border due to 'safety concerns.'

Mayor Eric Adams has scrapped his planned trip to the southern border due to 'safety concerns.'

Mayor Eric Adams has scrapped his planned trip to the southern border due to 'safety concerns.'

Mayor Eric Adams has scrapped his planned trip to the southern border due to 'safety concerns.'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams has scrapped plans to join immigration leaders for a tour of the southern border on Sunday.

He was set to leave Saturday night to tour Brownsville and McAllen, Texas with national immigration leaders in an effort to get a handle on the asylum seekers crisis.

However, Adams' office says the U.S. State Department flagged some "safety concerns," which prompted them to put the trip on pause.

"Due to safety concerns at one of the cities we were going to visit in Mexico flagged by the U.S. Department of State we have decided to pause this visit at this time," said a City Hall Spokesperson. "We hope to continue our partnership with these nationally-recognized Latino leaders and organizations as we look for concrete solutions to resolve the crisis at the border."

About 180,000 migrants have come to the five boroughs in the last two years.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.