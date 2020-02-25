Politics

Mayor Bill de Blasio announces he had surgery on left knee

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that he underwent a procedure on his knee.

The mayor said he had arthroscopic surgery done on Friday for the meniscus in his left knee.

"I had it Friday morning and I was able to start walking around the next day," de Blasio said. "It was pretty amazing."

Following the procedure, de Blasio said that he is a fan of modern medical science and that he's already been back to the gym.

Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityknee injuryhealthsurgerymayor bill de blasio
