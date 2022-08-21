Police arrest man and woman for allegedly beating McDonald's employee on Long Island

CARLE PLACE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man and woman for allegedly beating a McDonald's employee on Long Island over an argument at the drive-thru.

Police say a 21-year-old woman had a verbal argument with a young employee at the drive-thru at a Mcdonald's in Carle Place.

The argument escalated and both suspects entered the location and walked behind the counter and struck the young employee multiple times before returning to their vehicle and leaving the scene.

The subjects fled in an unknown direction.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

The defendants are charged with Assault 3rd Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

They will be arraigned on Sunday in Hempstead.

