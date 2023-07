McDonald's is now offering a Happy Meal for newlyweds and their guests on their special day.

McDonald's is now offering a Happy Meal for newlyweds and their guests on their special day.

McDonald's has announced a wedding catering package that includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 packs of four-piece chicken nuggets.

There are other package options besides the sandwich and nuggets.

Catering prices start at $235.

As of right now, the package is only available in Indonesia.