Shaq, Dwight Howard, more pros read 'Mean Tweets: NBA Edition' on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Basketball fans are very passionate -- maybe even a little too passionate.Amid the NBA finals, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" aired a special edition of the fan-favorite "Mean Tweets" Tuesday night, featuring Shaquille O'Neal, LaVar Ball, Dwight Howard, Grant Hill and other basketball stars reading hilariously mean comments from Twitter."Shaquille O'Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn't-Missed-A-Meal," Shaq read, quoting @Ichabodbc's tweet."Tell your mother to make my sandwich," the four-time NBA champ responded.Watch the rest of "Mean Tweets - NBA Edition 2021" in the media player above.