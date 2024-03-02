Medgar Evers College President Dr. Ramsey aims to create thriving institution

In celebration of Women's History Month, Eyewitness News spotlights the president of Medgar Evers college, who is not only the first woman to hold that position, but also the first scientist to lead the school.

You could argue social justice is in Dr. Patricia Ramsey's DNA.

"I've always chose those institutions that were Black institutions, because I wanted to give back and make a difference in the lives of those who haven't had opportunities," Ramsey said.

Dr. Ramsey shattered the glass ceiling at Medgar Evers College when she became the first woman president in 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She's also the first scientist to earn the role, paving a path in education and biology, the perfect chemistry for unprecedented times.

"I noticed that central Brooklyn was hardest hit by the pandemic, and I knew I wanted to do something about health equity," Ramsey said.

She sprung into action just six weeks into the position, securing a $20 million dollar grant, the largest single grant in the college's history.

Some of the money went toward the Brooklyn Recovery Corp., a program that matches students with paid internships with organizations that tackle a variety of issues including environmental sustainability.

"Those small businesses had additional staff to help them recover after the pandemic," Ramsey said.

One of Dr. Ramsey's biggest challenges continues to be resources. The predominantly Black institution is just bouncing back after the pandemic, with a 5% enrollment increase from fall 2022 to last year.

"One of the things is, I'd like to leave Medgar as a viable institution. Not just surviving, one that is thriving."

Dr. Ramsey has degrees from Georgetown, Harvard and Howard universities. She spent time as an administrator at Lincoln University before taking the reins at Medgar Evers, an institution born out of a need for equity.

Students say they are inspired.

"The field I want to go into, there aren't a lot of Black women," student Geraldyne Raphael said. "It's already hard as Black women to get into hard spaces. It opens the door for other Black women.

When Dr. Ramsey isn't running the college; she loves to sing and mentor other aspiring leaders.

Her advice to women is: "don't let anyone tell you what you can't do."

