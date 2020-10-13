Medusa statue outside Manhattan court reimagines mythological story to support 'Me Too' movement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6994176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man whose terrifying encounter with a cougar on a hiking trail in Utah that was captured in a now-viral video is recounting his experience after he managed to escape unscathed.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bold twist on a famous mythological story is being used to honor the 'Me Too' movement outside a court in Manhattan.A 7-foot-tall sculpture has everyone taking second and third looks."I like how it's the reversal and maybe that's how it should be because she's a victim not the monster," one girl said.The sculpture flips the script on a classic Greek myth.It depicts Medusa holding the head of Perseus in one hand and a giant sword in the other.Artist Luciano Garbati says his work reflects his desire to imagine the tale from Medusa's perspective and reverse the narrative instead of making Perseus victorious."The power of defending herself that's for sure, the power of standing up, also the power of setting boundaries," Garbati says.The placement of the statue is also very strategic.It stands across the street from criminal court, the setting of high-profile abuse cases, including most recently, Harvey Weinstein's trial."Having her here in this spot of the city near the Supreme Court and all of these buildings, I knew it would be the perfect location," Garbati said.Garbati actually made the original sculpture out of resin in 2008, but it sat in his studio in Argentina.In 2018, another artist spotted it and now this is the first version in bronze. Garbati says his work is also a nod to the Me Too movement.Garbati admits creating this piece took him on a journey of self-discovery. He says he realized at the age of 47 he was a product of a patriarchal society."I'm also not only honored but grateful because I know now there are some things I need to change to be a better man," Garbati said.----------